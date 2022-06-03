UrduPoint.com

Moldavia's Authorities Mulling Lethal Arms Deliveries From West - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 01:20 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Chisinau is holding preliminary discussions with Western partners on supplies of lethal arms, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa said on Thursday.

"We are talking about preliminary discussions for now. Currently, we are deciding whether we need lethal weapons or not," Gavrilitsa said in a televised appearance on national television.

She noted that Chisinau had sent requests for the supply of non-lethal military equipment to Western partners, adding that "there is a discussion going on about what we could ask for if we needed lethal weapons."

Igor Grosu, the president of the Moldovan parliament, said on Tuesday that Chisinau would consider offers of military aid coming from "friendly countries."

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told UK newspaper The Telegraph earlier in May that NATO was considering deliveries of modern weapons to Moldova to protect it from what they see as a threat of Russian invasion.

European Council President Charles Michel has likewise promised to increase military aid to the country.

A series of expositions hit the Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria, which borders Ukraine, in late April. No one was injured or claimed responsibility. Transnistria blamed the attacks on Ukraine, while Kiev accused Moscow of organizing the explosions as a provocation.

Transnistria, 60% of whose population is Russian and Ukrainian, has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.

