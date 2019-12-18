Moldova Aims to Open Second International Airport by Mid-2020 - President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) A former military airfield near the town of Marculesti may be transformed into Moldova's second international airport by mid-2020, President Igor Dodon said Tuesday.

The small Eastern European nation leased its only airport in the capital of Chisinau for 49 years in 2013 to a Russian firm that promised to invest hundreds of millions of Euros.

Moldova is now trying to terminate the deal, which it says was concluded in breach of many rules.

"We hope that passenger and goods transport from the Marculesti airport will begin in May or June. It will be a state-owned airport and we do not need investments to run it," Dodon told Moldova 1 channel.

The Marculesti airfield was built in 2004. The Moldovan government switched the ownership from the Defense Ministry to the Economy Ministry in 2017. Dodon said that the country needed two more international airports to put an end to air service monopoly.