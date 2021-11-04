Moldova Approves Ratification of Deals on Migrant Social Guarantees With Italy, Greece

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Moldovan government approved on Wednesday the ratification of agreements with Italy and Greece on social security for migrants.

"The cabinet approved the draft law on the ratification of the agreement on social security between Moldova and Italy, signed in Rome on June 18, 2021, and the agreement on social security with Greece, signed on September 8, 2021," the government said in a statement.

The agreements provide for social guarantees for Moldovan migrants in Italy and Greece and vice versa. In particular, people will be entitled to retirement pensions, disability pensions due to illness, and pensions and benefits for disability due to industrial accidents or occupational diseases, the statement added.

The documents will be submitted for approval to the parliament and the presidential administration.

To date, Moldova has reached similar agreements with 16 countries.