Moldova Bans Gatherings Of More Than 3 Persons Due To COVID-19 Concerns - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

Moldova Bans Gatherings of More Than 3 Persons Due to COVID-19 Concerns - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Gatherings of more than three people are prohibited in Moldova starting Friday because of the COVID-19 threat, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Thursday.

"People on the street will have to have proof of identity with them.

Starting March 27, gathering in groups with more than three people is prohibited, this does not concern family members," Chicu said following a meeting of the national commission on emergencies.

The prime minister noted that the government had refrained from introducing a curfew, although it might reconsider the issue in the near future.

On March 17 the Moldovan parliament declared an emergency for 60 days. The republic has suspended air traffic with all countries and also closed all land borders. Starting Wednesday, people over 63 years old are prohibited from unnecessarily going outside.

