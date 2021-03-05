Moldova Becomes 1st European Country to Get Free COVID-19 Vaccines via COVAX Facility

(@FahadShabbir)

Moldova has become the first European country to receive coronavirus vaccine doses free of charge through the international COVAX facility launched by the World Health Organization (WHO), President Maia Sandu said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Moldova has become the first European country to receive coronavirus vaccine doses free of charge through the international COVAX facility launched by the World Health Organization (WHO), President Maia Sandu said on Friday.

The first 14,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the country late on Thursday.

"Moldova is the first European nation to receive #COVID19vaccines via the #COVAX initiative - the first 14,400 doses arrived last night," Sandu wrote on Twitter.

The leader also thanked all parties supporting the shot-sharing initiative, including EU nations, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, as well as the WHO and the UN International Children's Emergency Fund.

Moldova rolled out its mass vaccination campaign earlier this week. Apart from doses obtained via COVAX, the country is expected to receive some 200,000 doses from Romania as part of humanitarian aid, as well as from Lithuania.