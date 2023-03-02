Moldova Can Do Without Russian Gas, Electricity - Prime Minister Recean

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said his country can do without Russian gas and electricity.

"We can live without gas and electricity from Russia. Of course, this means higher prices, so we need to think about the population, economic agents, so we need to think about compensation mechanisms," Recean said on TVR.

Moldova has a state of emergency regime, declared, among other things, due to the energy crisis amid problems with a gas shortage and a sharp rise in the price of energy resources. In December 2022, Chisinau returned to purchasing electricity from the Moldavskaya GRES (located in Transnistria), owned by the Russian company Inter RAO, with which it had suspended commercial relations earlier, in November 2022.

The Moldovagaz company supplies the necessary volume of gas to Transnistria, and Moldova itself uses gas from accumulated reserves (more than 200 million cubic meters).

In October 2021, the Moldovan authorities agreed with Russian energy giant Gazprom to extend the contract for gas supply to the republic, subject to an audit of the Moldovagaz debt in 2022. Gazprom reported that it reserves the right to completely stop gas supplies to Moldova due to the violation by Moldovagaz of payment obligations and deadlines for signing a debt settlement deal.

"We have reached the stage when we can give up every cubic meter of gas or every kilowatt of electricity," Recean said, adding that the authorities would now like to focus on investment in the economy to ensure the sphere's development.