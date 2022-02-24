Moldova Closes Airspace Due to Situation in Ukraine - Deputy Prime Minister

Moldova has decided to close its airspace due to rising tensions around Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Moldova has decided to close its airspace due to rising tensions around Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Thursday.

"Taking into account the situation in the region, the Supreme Security Council recommended the closure of Moldovan airspace.

The Civil Aviation Authority will implement the recommendation ... Flights will be diverted to other airports," he wrote on Telegram.

The airspace was closed from 12:00 local time (10:00 GMT).