Moldova Confirms 164 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to 2,778 - Health Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Moldova has registered 164 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Wednesday during a briefing, adding that the total number of people infected with the virus now stands at 2,778.

The ex-Soviet republic also reported three new deaths from coronavirus-related complications, and the overall death toll climbed to 75.

Meanwhile, Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Wednesday that the European Union would allocate 100 million Euros ($108 million) to his country amid the health crisis.

"The EU decided to allocate a significant amount to the budget of Moldova ” 100 million euros. We propose to use the money that comes from the EU to get modern equipment for the country's hospitals," Chicu said on his official Facebook page.

The European Union is set to allocate further 3 billion euros to 10 countries, including Moldova, to help them combat the economic hardships in light of the pandemic. The EU would also provide assistance to Albania, Georgia, Jordan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tunisia, the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Ukraine.