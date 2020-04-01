Moldova Confirms 70 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Climbs to 423

Moldova has registered 70 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 423, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Moldova has registered 70 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 423, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, we have confirmed 70 new cases of the coronavirus, one person has died in Transnistria," Dumbraveanu said during a briefing.

The new fatality brings the death toll in the country to five.

On March 17, Moldova declared a state of emergency for 60 days. The country has suspended all international air traffic and closed its land border.