Moldova Confirms First Case of Coronavirus in Country - Health Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The first case of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, was confirmed in Moldova on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, adding that a woman who returned from Italy tested positive for the virus.

"The ministry of health, labour and social protection reports the first confirmed case of a new type of coronavirus in the Republic of Moldova," the ministry said, adding that the patient was hospitalized.

According to the health authorities, the 48-years-old woman who returned from Italy on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

In Europe, Italy has been hit hardest by the coronavirus. According to the latest data, the number of confirmed cases in Italy has surpassed 5,800.