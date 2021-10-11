UrduPoint.com

Moldova Considers Options For Gas Deliveries From Romania, Ukraine, EU - Official

Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Moldova Considers Options for Gas Deliveries from Romania, Ukraine, EU - Official

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Moldova is considering several options for the supply of gas, including from Ukraine, Romania and other countries of the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Monday.

Spinu said earlier that Moldova hopes to sign a long-term contract with Russia's Gazprom but is considering alternative options as well.

"The government has a plan for any development of events, it is based on the desire to sign a long-term contract with Gazprom at favorable prices in order to ensure the country's energy security. But we are also involved in negotiations with development partners in order to find alternative ways of gas supply if we reach such a scenario ... the markets closest to us are Russia, Romania, Ukraine, the European Union," Spinu told a press conference.

