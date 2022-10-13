Moldova Could Buy Electricity From Romania to Cover Shortages - Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Moldova could buy up to 30% of the electricity the country needs from Romania for a price lower than the market average to avoid possible energy shortages after Ukraine stopped its electricity exports, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Moldova could buy up to 30% of the electricity the country needs from Romania for a price lower than the market average to avoid possible energy shortages after Ukraine stopped its electricity exports, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday.

"We will be able to buy electricity from Romania for 450 lei per megawatt-hour ($23) thanks to the legislative changes Romania adopted after consultations with the Moldovan government. (Romanian) electricity will cost lower than the market and ensure the necessary 30% that we will no longer be able to import from Ukraine," Spinu wrote on Telegram.

The deputy prime minister noted that the Romanian government adopted a special resolution that would allow local electricity producers to sign priority contracts with the Moldovan government.

Spinu added that Romania would export its electricity to Moldova if it had enough resources itself.

Moldova faces acute power shortages after Ukraine stopped electricity exports on Monday in response to multiple missile strikes launched by Russia. The impoverished eastern European nation hoped Ukrainian exports would cover a third of its needs.