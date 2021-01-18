Moldova Counts on EU Support in Launching Energy, Infrastructure Projects - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said Monday that the republic was interested in the European Union's support for projects in the fields of energy and infrastructure

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said Monday that the republic was interested in the European Union's support for projects in the fields of energy and infrastructure.

The presidential office previously announced that Sandu would be on a working trip to Brussels from January 18-19.

"I had a meeting with Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi. We discussed how we can work with the EU, as well as how the EU can support Moldova in launching energy and infrastructure projects," Sandu said on Facebook.

According to Sandu, the sides discussed the development of a joint action plan within the framework of the Eastern Partnership initiative, Moldova's assistance from the EU to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis, as well as support for Moldovan farmers and entrepreneurs.

Sandu added that Moldova was interested in broadening and deepening cooperation with the EU in economy, energy, environmental protection and services.

Earlier in the day, Sandu discussed Moldova's dependence on EU financial support with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Sandu also expressed interest in broadening cooperation with the EU at a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.