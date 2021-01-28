Moldova Counts on UN, WHO Assistance to Secure COVID-19 Vaccines - Sandu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Moldova hopes that the United Nations and the World Health Organization will assist the county in the issue of acquiring COVID-19 vaccines, President Maia Sandu said on Thursday.

Sandu met with UN Resident Coordinator for Moldova Simon Springett and the WHO's representative in the country, Igor Pokanevych, on Thursday.

"The key topics that we discussed today at a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Simon Springett and WHO Representative in our country Igor Pokanevych are the fastest possible access to a vaccine for Moldovan citizens, as well as support for economic recovery after the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Sandu wrote on her Facebook page.

The Moldovan leader mentioned that the UN and the WHO assisted Moldova's health care system last year during the pandemic.