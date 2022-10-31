UrduPoint.com

Moldova Declares Russian Embassy Employee In Chisinau Persona Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Moldova Declares Russian Embassy Employee in Chisinau Persona Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

Moldova is declaring one employee of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau persona non grata, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Moldova is declaring one employee of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau persona non grata, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The authorities of Moldova declared one employee of the Russian diplomatic mission in the country persona non grata, and, in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, this individual is obliged to leave the territory of the country, the ministry said.

This decision was communicated to the Russian side on Monday, when Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned to the headquarters of the Moldovan foreign ministry in Chisinau.

