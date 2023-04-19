UrduPoint.com

Moldova Declares Russian Embassy Employee Persona Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Moldova declared an employee of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau persona non grata due to inappropriate behavior after refusal of entry to head of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, Moldovan Foreign Ministry spokesman Filip Cojocaru said on Wednesday

Earlier in the week, the spokesman of the Moldovan government, Daniel Voda, said that the country is considering declaring one of the employees of the Russian Embassy persona non grata and would summon the Russian ambassador to inform him about the decision. According to Voda, this decision was made because the employee of the Russian Embassy allegedly was behaving inappropriately at the Chisinau airport when Minnikhanov was denied entry.

"A decision has been made to expel an employee of the Russian Embassy after the incident at the Chisinau airport. And two more embassy employees are being deprived of accreditation," Cojocaru said.

