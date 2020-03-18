Moldova Declares State of Emergency After Coronavirus Cases Rise to 30

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Moldovan parliament has declared a 60-day state of emergency as the number of coronavirus patients in this Eastern European country continued to rise on Tuesday.

"The main topic of today's session was the introduction of a 60-day state of emergency due to the coronavirus. The draft declaration was adopted unanimously," Zinaida Greceanii, the parliamentary speaker, said.

The measure restricts entry to the country and bans mass gatherings. The government has also canceled classes in schools and universities for another week, and shut retail stores and eateries.

President Igor Dodon said he hoped the state of emergency would be lifted before mid-May and urged citizens to stay at home. He assured the nation that the government was in control of the situation.

Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said that of the 46 suspected COVID-19 patients tested on Tuesday one was confirmed to be infected, taking the total to 30. She added that a 60-year-old woman was discharged from the hospital after recovering from the infection.