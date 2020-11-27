Moldova Declares State Of Emergency Because Of Covid-19 From November 30 To January 15
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Moldova is introducing a state of emergency in healthcare sector starting on November 30 and until January 15, the cabinet press service said Friday.
"The national commission on public health decided to introduce the emergency state in public healthcare from November 30 to January 15," the cabinet said.