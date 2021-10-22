UrduPoint.com

Moldova Declares State Of Emergency Over Gas Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:59 PM

Moldova declares state of emergency over gas crisis

Moldova declared a 30-day state of emergency Friday in an effort to secure the ex-Soviet country cheaper natural gas from Europe after traditional supplier Moscow hiked prices

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Moldova declared a 30-day state of emergency Friday in an effort to secure the ex-Soviet country cheaper natural gas from Europe after traditional supplier Moscow hiked prices.

The eternal flame at a World War II monument in the capital Chisinau has been extinguished due to gas shortages, the defence ministry said.

The country of 2.6 million people wedged between Romania and Ukraine gets gas from Russia via its pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria and Ukraine.

Russian gas giant Gazprom has hiked prices from $550 per thousand cubic metres last month to $790 this month -- a level Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said was "not justified and not realistic" for Europe's poorest country.

"We face a critical situation," Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said Friday.

She told parliament Moldova would be seeking supplies from EU countries and thanked Romania and Ukraine for already supplying some gas.

While Gazprom and its daughter company Moldovagaz last month agreed to extend their existing contract for supplies until October 31, Gavrilita said Moldovagaz "is not keeping its word".

The company is not providing the required volumes of natural gas, she said, with Moldova receiving a third less than usual for October.

The prime minister said Moldova and Gazprom were continuing negotiations but that the ex-Soviet country had "no confidence" in the success of the talks and "must take action" or be "left without gas".

The month-long state of emergency, which will last until November 20, gives Moldovan utility company Energocom the powers to secure gas from other countries.

The country's gas shortages come amid skyrocketing gas prices that some in Europe have blamed on Moscow not providing additional supplies to put pressure on the continent.

Some experts say Russia has boosted prices as pressure on Moldova for electing a pro-European president in Maia Sandu last year, who has said she wants to fold the breakaway region of Transnistria back into Moldova.

Igor Dodon, the former president defeated by Sandu, called the decision to put out the eternal flame a "disgrace" and accused the current authorities of seeking to save money on "sacred values".

The country has long been divided over closer ties with the European Union or maintaining relations with Soviet-era master Moscow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Parliament European Union Company Chisinau Romania Moldova Money October November Gas World War From Million

Recent Stories

Miller fastest in Misano rain as Quartararo strugg ..

Miller fastest in Misano rain as Quartararo struggles

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Closely Following Situation Around Arr ..

Moscow Says Closely Following Situation Around Arrest of Russian Citizens in Tur ..

5 minutes ago
 UN experts call on Israel to release or charge fiv ..

UN experts call on Israel to release or charge five Palestinian hunger strikers

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Help Moldova With Gas Amid Energy Crisi ..

Ukraine to Help Moldova With Gas Amid Energy Crisis - NSDC Secretary

12 minutes ago
 Spain court suspends extradition of Venezuela ex-i ..

Spain court suspends extradition of Venezuela ex-intel chief

12 minutes ago
 Luxembourg Considers Allowing Growing Cannabis for ..

Luxembourg Considers Allowing Growing Cannabis for Personal Use - Reports

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.