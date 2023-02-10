Moldova Defense Ministry Verifying Information on Violation of Airspace by Missile- Source

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Moldovan Ministry of Defense is verifying information about a missile allegedly flying over the territory of the republic, a source in the ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that several Russian missiles allegedly violated the airspace of Moldova.

"We are not commenting yet. The information that appeared in the Ukrainian media is being verified, details will be announced later," the source said.