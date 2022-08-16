UrduPoint.com

Moldova Detects African Swine Fever Outbreaks In Two Districts - Food Safety Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Moldova Detects African Swine Fever Outbreaks in Two Districts - Food Safety Agency

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Non-human outbreaks of African swine fever have been recorded in the central and northeastern parts of Moldova, the National Agency for food Safety said on Tuesday.

"Two outbreaks of African swine fever have been registered in Moldova among wild boars near the village of Bulboaca in the Anenii Noi District and among domestic pigs in the village of Ciutulesti in the Floresti District," the agency said.

Both districts have convened an Emergency Situations Commission, which will work out a comprehensive control and prevention action plan, with protection and surveillance zones being established to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the agency.

African swine fever is a viral disease of domestic pigs and wild boars, not dangerous for humans. It has high mortality and, as a result, causes economic damage to the agricultural sector, as it cannot be treated and vaccinated. The only way to stop the spread of the disease is through strict quarantine measures.

