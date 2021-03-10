UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Moldova Detects Side Effects in 3.6% of People Vaccinated With AstraZeneca Shots

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Moldova has confirmed side effects after vaccination with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in 3.6 percent of those already inoculated, the national public health agency said on Wednesday.

The country started its vaccination drive using the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 2 and has already vaccinated 7,367 people.

"Since March 2, when the vaccination began, and till this day, we have registered 271 cases of vaccine side effects. Let me note that this is 3.6 percent. All side effects showed within 24 hours after vaccination and disappeared in a day or two," the agency's epidemiologist, Laura Tsurkan, said at a briefing.

According to the scientist, those vaccinated complained about headache, fatigue, feeling sore at a spot where a shot was administrated, shivers and higher temperature.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, during an official visit to Chisinau at the end of last year, vowed to provide Moldova with 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as humanitarian aid; the first batch of 21,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Chisinau on February 27.

Earlier in the month, Moldova became the first European country to receive coronavirus vaccine doses free of charge through the international COVAX facility launched by the World Health Organization with the arrival of 14,400 AstraZeneca vaccine doses in the country last Thursday.

