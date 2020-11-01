UrduPoint.com
Moldova Election Turnout Passes 40% - Electoral Body

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 10:10 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) More than 40 percent of Moldovans cast their votes by Sunday evening in what is seen as a tight race between the sitting president and his pro-EU rival.

The eastern European nation's Central Electoral Commission said more than 1.1 million eligible voters had taken part in the polls by 6:30 p.m.

(16:30 GMT). The 33.3 percent threshold was cleared in the afternoon.

A president is elected for four years. Incumbent Igor Dodon is running for a second term. His main rival is Maia Sandu, former prime minister and leader of the Action and Solidarity Party. If none of the eight candidates wins over a half of the vote a runoff election will be held on November 15.

