Moldova Election Turnout Passes 40% - Electoral Body

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) More than 40 percent of Moldovans cast their votes by Sunday evening in what is seen as a tight race between the sitting president and his pro-EU rival.

The eastern European nation's Central Electoral Commission said more than 1.1 million eligible voters had taken part in the polls by 6:30 p.m.

(16:30 GMT). The 33.3 percent threshold was cleared in the afternoon.

A president is elected for four years. Incumbent Igor Dodon is running for a second term. His main rival is Maia Sandu, former prime minister and leader of the Action and Solidarity Party. If none of the eight candidates wins over a half of the vote a runoff election will be held on November 15.