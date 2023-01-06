UrduPoint.com

Moldova Estimates US Energy Assistance At $30Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Moldova Estimates US Energy Assistance at $30Mln

The Moldovan presidency has estimated US energy support funding that the impoverished eastern European nation received through the USAID federal agency late last year at $30 million

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The Moldovan presidency has estimated US energy support funding that the impoverished eastern European nation received through the USAID Federal agency late last year at $30 million.

"In the last days of last year, our country received, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), a direct budget support of $30 million," a statement read.

The presidential administration promised to use assistance funding to navigate the country through the energy crisis and compensate in part for the households' rising energy costs.

Moldova declared a nationwide state of emergency in late 2021 following months of soaring energy prices and promised to repay some of household expenses on fuel after gas tariffs rose almost sevenfold and electricity tariffs nearly quadrupled.

Related Topics

Electricity Energy Crisis Budget Gas Million

Recent Stories

White House Says US to Provide Additional $3Bln in ..

White House Says US to Provide Additional $3Bln in Military Aid to Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 House Republican Deal to Make McCarthy Speaker Cou ..

House Republican Deal to Make McCarthy Speaker Could Include $75Bln Defense Cut ..

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends wedding of Mohamed Al Ru ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends wedding of Mohamed Al Rumaithi&#039;s son

25 minutes ago
 Chinese car company to launch new model in Pakista ..

Chinese car company to launch new model in Pakistan this year

34 minutes ago
 President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry S ..

President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain urges speeding ..

34 minutes ago
 Berlin Says Patriot System That It Will Send to Uk ..

Berlin Says Patriot System That It Will Send to Ukraine Not Part of Batch Meant ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.