Moldova Estimates US Energy Assistance At $30Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The Moldovan presidency has estimated US energy support funding that the impoverished eastern European nation received through the USAID Federal agency late last year at $30 million.

"In the last days of last year, our country received, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), a direct budget support of $30 million," a statement read.

The presidential administration promised to use assistance funding to navigate the country through the energy crisis and compensate in part for the households' rising energy costs.

Moldova declared a nationwide state of emergency in late 2021 following months of soaring energy prices and promised to repay some of household expenses on fuel after gas tariffs rose almost sevenfold and electricity tariffs nearly quadrupled.

