Moldova, EU to Sign Agreements Regarding $47Mln Funding - Moldovan Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The Moldovan cabinet unanimously decided on Tuesday to start negotiating three agreements with the European Commission concerning future funding grants worth 42.6 million Euros ($47.6 million), Maia Sandu, the Moldovan prime minister, announced.

"The first agreement addresses support in matters related to ensuring the rule of law, fighting corruption, and reforming the justice system; this agreement is a 8.49 million euro grant. The second agreement is about funding [in the amount of] 23.5 million euros aimed to support local regions, while the third agreement, regarding a 10.7 million euro sum, is about supporting the implementation of the Association Agreement with the European Union," Sandu told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Moldova signed the Association Agreement with the European Union in 2014. Two years later, then-Prime Minister Pavel Filip said that the European Union was going to provide 100 million euros, of which about 40 million euros would be given as grants.

Earlier this year, the country was gripped by its most serious political crisis in recent history, which resulted in the defeat of Filip's Democratic Party. In the wake of these developments, the new government felt it important to ascertain whether it still had the European Union's support.