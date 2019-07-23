UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova, EU To Sign Agreements Regarding $47Mln Funding - Moldovan Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:42 PM

Moldova, EU to Sign Agreements Regarding $47Mln Funding - Moldovan Prime Minister

The Moldovan cabinet unanimously decided on Tuesday to start negotiating three agreements with the European Commission concerning future funding grants worth 42.6 million euros ($47.6 million), Maia Sandu, the Moldovan prime minister, announced

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The Moldovan cabinet unanimously decided on Tuesday to start negotiating three agreements with the European Commission concerning future funding grants worth 42.6 million Euros ($47.6 million), Maia Sandu, the Moldovan prime minister, announced.

"The first agreement addresses support in matters related to ensuring the rule of law, fighting corruption, and reforming the justice system; this agreement is a 8.49 million euro grant. The second agreement is about funding [in the amount of] 23.5 million euros aimed to support local regions, while the third agreement, regarding a 10.7 million euro sum, is about supporting the implementation of the Association Agreement with the European Union," Sandu told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Moldova signed the Association Agreement with the European Union in 2014. Two years later, then-Prime Minister Pavel Filip said that the European Union was going to provide 100 million euros, of which about 40 million euros would be given as grants.

Earlier this year, the country was gripped by its most serious political crisis in recent history, which resulted in the defeat of Filip's Democratic Party. In the wake of these developments, the new government felt it important to ascertain whether it still had the European Union's support.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister European Union Euro Government Cabinet Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

29 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

44 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends UAE-China youth symposiu ..

44 minutes ago

Some Countries Importing Russian Weapons Receive T ..

11 minutes ago

New GB districts to soon have administrative offic ..

11 minutes ago

Ghundi festival concludes in Hunza

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.