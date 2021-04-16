UrduPoint.com
Moldova Expects 1st Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V Next Week - Parliamentary Speaker

Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Moldova may receive the first batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V next week, the Moldovan parliament's speaker, Zinaida Greceanii, told Sputnik on Friday on the sidelines of a spring session of Interparliamentary Assembly of Commonwealth of Independent States in Russia's St. Petersburg.

"There is an agreement, among other things, I wrote a letter to Russia's leadership. We think the first batch can come, probably, next week," Greceanii said, adding that the negotiations on the Russian vaccine's supplies are still ongoing.

The country is currently inoculating its population with the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine, as well as holding talks with Janssen Pharmaceutical, part of the Johnson & Johnson company, on its vaccine supplies. So far, Moldova has carried out 78,665 inoculations.

In late March, Moldova declared a state of emergency for 60 days. In addition, a nighttime curfew has been introduced in the capital of Chisinau and the city of Balti.

