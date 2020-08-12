UrduPoint.com
Moldova Expects To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine As Soon As Export Begins - President

The Moldovan authorities expect to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus as soon as manufacturers begin to export it, President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday following a meeting of the country's Supreme Security Council

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Moldovan authorities expect to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus as soon as manufacturers begin to export it, President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday following a meeting of the country's Supreme Security Council.

"Colleagues from the government said that there were currently no [COVID-19] vaccines that would have undergone all the stages for export from the countries where they were produced. Moldova has registered with the World Health Organization to receive these vaccines as soon as they become available," Dodon said at a briefing.

At the same time, the president called on citizens to be especially careful, as, according to Dodon, the country has recorded four cases of reinfection with coronavirus.

Moldova has confirmed so far more than 28,000 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 857 fatalities. In a bid to curb the virus, the authorities extended the public health emergency until August 31.

Earlier this week, Russia announced registering the world's first coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, set to be produced industrially. The vaccine was developed jointly by the Gamaleya research institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the vaccine, saying it has passed all necessary checks. Meanwhile, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that mass production of the vaccine was expected to start by September.

