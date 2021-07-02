UrduPoint.com
Moldova Expects To Soon Ink Deal With Russia On Sputnik V Procurement - Ex-President Dodon

Moldova Expects to Soon Ink Deal With Russia on Sputnik V Procurement - Ex-President Dodon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Moldova expects to sign an agreement with Russia in the coming days to procure the coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon told Sputnik.

Moldova received several batches of the Russian vaccine in April as part of humanitarian assistance.

"I think such an agreement must be signed this week or next week, we are ready to buy these vaccines out of public funds," Dodon said in an interview.

The pandemic is not over yet, so the country needs to prepare for a new wave and protect its population, the politician added.

Moldova's drug watchdog granted a one-year conditional authorization to the Russian vaccine back in February.

