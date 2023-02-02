UrduPoint.com

Moldova Extends State Of Emergency For Another 60 Days Due To Energy Crisis - Parliament

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Moldova Extends State of Emergency for Another 60 Days Due to Energy Crisis - Parliament

The Moldovan parliament approved the extension of the state of emergency for another 60 days starting February 4, Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Moldovan parliament approved the extension of the state of emergency for another 60 days starting February 4, Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu said on Thursday.

The Moldovan authorities introduced a state of emergency on February 24, then it was repeatedly extended.

The Commission for Emergency Situations took the initiative to extend this regime for another 60 days, starting from December 6. The opposition rejected this initiative.

"The draft decision on the extension of the state of emergency for 60 days was approved by the votes of 60 lawmakers," Grosu said.

