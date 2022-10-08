UrduPoint.com

Moldova Fails To Meet EU Standards, Needs 'Years Of Hard Work' - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Moldova Fails to Meet EU Standards, Needs 'Years of Hard Work' - Foreign Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) Moldova has a lot of work on modernizing institutions, infrastructure and other areas to fully meet EU standards, Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said on Saturday.

"You know very well that Moldova still does not meet the European standards, our roads, hospitals, institutions, for now, do not meet the EU standards and we have years of hard work to satisfy these standards," Popesku told Vocea Basarabieri broadcaster

He added that it would take time to transform Moldova into a state that "will begin to look more like Romania, like Slovakia, like Poland, like Lithuania."

The European Commission will present a report of the current status of Moldova's fulfillment of its obligations as an official candidate for membership of the bloc.

"It concerns certain things: harmonization of the legislation, fight against corruption, deoligarchization of the government, judicial reform. I really believe that integration in the EU is our chance to survive as democracy, We want to stay a part of the free world," the minister said.

On June 23, the heads of state and government of the EU at the summit in Brussels approved the status of a candidate for joining the union for Moldova and Ukraine. The summit also announced its readiness to grant the candidate status to Georgia as soon as it fulfills a number of conditions.

