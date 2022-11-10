Moldova, France Agree to Develop Defense Cooperation - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Moldova and France agreed to intensify development of their defense cooperation, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Thursday.

Popescu, together with the Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii, is on a working visit to France, where they will take part in the Paris Peace Forum.

"Together with Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii, I had a meeting in Paris with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. We agreed to intensify the dialogue between the specialists of the defense departments of both states in order to continue good discussions and strengthen bilateral partnership," Popescu said on Telegram.

The Moldovan authorities highly appreciated the assistance provided through the European Peace Facility to strengthen the medical and engineering potential of the Moldovan army, Popescu added.

The parties also discussed France's declared support in six areas of particular interest to Moldova: military defense logistics, mobility, command and control, cyberdefense, aerial reconnaissance, and tactical communications.