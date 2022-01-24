UrduPoint.com

Moldova Fully Appreciates NATO Support For Territorial Integrity - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Moldova Fully Appreciates NATO Support for Territorial Integrity - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu paid a visit on Monday to NATO Headquarter in Brussels, where he met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commending NATO's support for Moldova's territorial integrity.

"Thanked SG @jensstoltenberg for the reconfirmation of the @NATO's commitment to the partnership with (Moldova) in accordance with our needs and with respect to our constitutional neutrality. Also, fully appreciated the Alliance's support for our sovereignty, & territorial integrity," Popescu said on Twitter.

Popescu also noted that further cooperation between the alliance and Moldova was discussed, underscoring its importance for upgrading the country's defense system.

"Spoke w/ DSG @Mircea_Geoana (Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana) @NATO HQ on next steps in our co-op with the Alliance. Our partnership provides valuable experience in modernizing #Moldova's security & defence sector.

Noted w/ gratitude coronavirus response aimed at enhancing resilience of national health systems," Popescu added.

Popescu's visit to NATO is part of his two-day working trip to Brussels, where he also has scheduled meetings with Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the EU External Action Service, and David Mcallister, Chairman of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as other EU officials.

Cooperation between Moldova and NATO has increased recently, with the NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan for 2022-2023 adopted by the Moldovan government on January 19. Besides drawing the country closer to the alliance, the document confirmed Moldova's determination to collaborate with NATO in promoting regional stability and combating emerging challenges, such as terrorism and cyberthreats.

Related Topics

NATO Parliament Twitter Visit Brussels David Alliance Moldova January Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

2 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

2 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.