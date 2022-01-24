Moldova Fully Appreciates NATO Support for Territorial Integrity - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu paid a visit on Monday to NATO Headquarter in Brussels, where he met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commending NATO's support for Moldova's territorial integrity.

"Thanked SG @jensstoltenberg for the reconfirmation of the @NATO's commitment to the partnership with (Moldova) in accordance with our needs and with respect to our constitutional neutrality. Also, fully appreciated the Alliance's support for our sovereignty, & territorial integrity," Popescu said on Twitter.

Popescu also noted that further cooperation between the alliance and Moldova was discussed, underscoring its importance for upgrading the country's defense system.

"Spoke w/ DSG @Mircea_Geoana (Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana) @NATO HQ on next steps in our co-op with the Alliance. Our partnership provides valuable experience in modernizing #Moldova's security & defence sector.

Noted w/ gratitude coronavirus response aimed at enhancing resilience of national health systems," Popescu added.

Popescu's visit to NATO is part of his two-day working trip to Brussels, where he also has scheduled meetings with Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the EU External Action Service, and David Mcallister, Chairman of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as other EU officials.

Cooperation between Moldova and NATO has increased recently, with the NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan for 2022-2023 adopted by the Moldovan government on January 19. Besides drawing the country closer to the alliance, the document confirmed Moldova's determination to collaborate with NATO in promoting regional stability and combating emerging challenges, such as terrorism and cyberthreats.