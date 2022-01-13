UrduPoint.com

Moldova Fully Paid For Gazprom's Gas It Received In December - Moldovagaz

Moldova Fully Paid for Gazprom's Gas it Received in December - Moldovagaz

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Moldovagaz announced on Thursday that it had fully paid for gas supplied by Russia's Gazprom in December.

"Moldovagaz fully transferred the money for gas received in December to Gazprom," the company said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban, in turn, told Sputnik that the funds had already been collected and would be transferred to Gazprom before the end of the day.

