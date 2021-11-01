(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldova and Russia's Gazprom did not discuss the issue of debt of unrecognized breakaway state Transnistria, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Moldova and Russia's Gazprom did not discuss the issue of debt of unrecognized breakaway state Transnistria, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said on Monday.

"During the negotiations in St. Petersburg, we did not discuss with Gazprom the issue of the debt for gas of the residents of Transnistria. This issue was not raised either during the negotiations or within the framework of the signed protocols," Spinu said.