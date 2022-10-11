Moldova Goes Self-Sufficient on Electricity After Supply From Ukraine Halted

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 01:30 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Moldova will be receiving 100% of electricity from the domestic Kuchurgan power station starting Tuesday, as the country currently cannot receive electricity from Ukraine, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said.

Ukraine suspended electricity exports on Monday, citing Russian strikes on Ukrainian critical infrastructure. Moldova planned to purchase 33% of its electricity demand from Ukrainian companies Energoatom and Ukrhydroenergo until October 15.

"Starting from 3:00 a.m. (local time, 00:00 GMT) on October 11, 2022, Moldova will receive all electricity from the Kuchurgan power station.

Now our priority is to provide the country with electricity for the nearest future at the lowest possible price in this difficult situation," Spinu said on Telegram.

He also said that the national gas company Moldovagaz allocated an additional 0.9 million cubic meters of gas to the Kuchurgan power station for it to generate electricity.

At the same time, Moldova is negotiating with Ukraine, Romania and the European Union to find a solution to providing the country with electricity, the official added.

The Kuchurgan power plant is located in Transnistria, a breakaway region east of Moldova.

