Moldova Has About 7 Years to Implement Reforms for European Integration - Foreign Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Moldova expects to complete most of the reforms required for European integration by 2030, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said.

"Moldova is a future member of the European Union. Our goal is to complete most of the required reforms by 2030, we have about seven years for what depends on us. There is always a political part that depends on processes within the EU," Popescu said on tv 8 channel.

According to him, there is always an objective political factor that can influence the development of events and speed them up or slow them down.

The deputy prime minister said that the process of becoming a full-fledged EU member, which includes accession to the euro area and Schengen, will take 25-30 years.

The EU heads of state and government at the summit in Brussels on June 23 last year approved the status of candidates for joining the EU for Ukraine and Moldova. In October 2022, Moldova hosted the first meeting of the Commission on European Integration, which discussed the need for reforms in various areas and called for the creation of 35 working groups to amend local legislation in line with European standards.