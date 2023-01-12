UrduPoint.com

Moldova Has About 7 Years To Implement Reforms For European Integration - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Moldova Has About 7 Years to Implement Reforms for European Integration - Foreign Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Moldova expects to complete most of the reforms required for European integration by 2030, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said.

"Moldova is a future member of the European Union. Our goal is to complete most of the required reforms by 2030, we have about seven years for what depends on us. There is always a political part that depends on processes within the EU," Popescu said on tv 8 channel.

According to him, there is always an objective political factor that can influence the development of events and speed them up or slow them down.

The deputy prime minister said that the process of becoming a full-fledged EU member, which includes accession to the euro area and Schengen, will take 25-30 years.

The EU heads of state and government at the summit in Brussels on June 23 last year approved the status of candidates for joining the EU for Ukraine and Moldova. In October 2022, Moldova hosted the first meeting of the Commission on European Integration, which discussed the need for reforms in various areas and called for the creation of 35 working groups to amend local legislation in line with European standards.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine European Union Brussels Moldova Euro June October TV Government

Recent Stories

flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

5 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

7 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

7 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

7 hours ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

7 hours ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.