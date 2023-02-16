UrduPoint.com

Moldova Has No Plans To Cancel Neutrality Yet, But Wants To Strengthen Defense - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Moldova Has No Plans to Cancel Neutrality Yet, But Wants to Strengthen Defense - President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the abolition of the country's neutral status is not currently being discussed, but the authorities plan to strengthen the defense sector.

"The question of abolition of neutrality is not being raised now. Since this is written in the constitution, the majority of Moldovan citizens believe neutrality must be maintained. At the same time, it is necessary to refute the lie that neutrality does not allow strengthening the defense system. We need to continue talking about whether we ourselves can ensure peace and security," Sandu said on TVR1.

She said several EU countries have offered Moldova assistance in strengthening its defense capability.

"We managed to get assistance from friendly countries for the defense system, but failed to get support for the air defense system. This is a topic we are constantly discussing," the president said.

In January, Sandu, in an interview with the Politico newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality in order to be admitted to a military alliance. Sandu did not specifically mention NATO but had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want rapprochement with NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Same Alliance Moldova January From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

6 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

6 hours ago
 Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber ..

Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber skills gap and future health ..

6 hours ago
 Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

8 hours ago
 Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

8 hours ago
 Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fos ..

Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fossil fuel firms

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.