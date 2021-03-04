Moldova Health Ministry Approves Use of 10 Types of COVID-19 Vaccines, Including Sputnik V

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The Moldovan Health Ministry's national advisory committee of immunization experts decided to use 10 types of vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the ministry said in a statement.

"The national advisory committee of immunization experts held a meeting on March 3 to discuss the vaccination process.

The committee members approved the use of vaccines in Moldova, which received authorizations in the countries of origin and were included in the WHO lists," the ministry said.

Thus, the use of the following types of vaccines was approved: Pfizer BioNTech, AstraZeneca - UK, AstraZeneca - Sk Bio, AstraZeneca - SII, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Moderna, Janssen, The Gamaleya National Center (Sputnik V), CanSinoBio. The list may be expanded, it said.