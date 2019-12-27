UrduPoint.com
Moldova Hopes To Build 3 More International Airports - President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Moldova may build three more international airports in addition to the one in Chisinau, President Igor Dodon said Thursday.

This comes less than two weeks after he suggested that a former military airfield near the town of Marculesti could be converted to handle international air traffic as early as next May.

"I think that it is realistic to open the Marculesti airport in May. It has a great runway but we will need investment to build a terminal and night landing capacities," Dodon told Moldova 1 channel.

The airport will be state-owned, he said. The small Eastern European nation leased its only airport in the capital for 49 years in 2013 and has been stuck in a legal fight to get it back.

An airport in the city of Balti may be upgraded to receive international traffic with the help from investors who will be asked to bid on it by the end of 2020, Dodon said, adding a third new airport could be built with Turkish money in the south.

