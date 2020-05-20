UrduPoint.com
Moldova Hopes To Join Eurasian Development Bank, Launch Investment Projects - Dodon

Moldova is looking forward to completing negotiations on the possibility of joining the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and launching joint investment projects, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Tuesday

"I very positively evaluate the negotiations begun this year on the accession of Moldova to the Eurasian [Development] Bank. I want to stress that we are determined to successfully complete negotiations with the bank and launch the first investment projects," Dodon said during the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit, which is being held via video link due to the current epidemiological situation.

According to the president, potential areas of cooperation between the bank and Moldova were identified during the talks, namely, the agro-industrial complex, road infrastructure, energy and the promotion of mutual trade.

In November of last year, Dodon said that if the talks were successful, Moldova would be able to benefit from the support of the EDB and attract investments.

The EDB was established by Russia and Kazakhstan in January 2006 with the goal of promoting economic growth in its member states. Tajikistan and Armenia joined the institution in 2009, while Belarus and Kyrgyzstan became full members in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

Moldova was granted the observer status at the EAEU in May 2018. The union, which has been in force since January 1, 2015, is an international integrative economic alliance uniting Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Belarus holds the 2020 chairmanship over the EAEU.

