Moldova Hopes To Sign Long-Term Contract With Gazprom - Deputy Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Moldova hopes to sign a long-term contract with Russia's gas giant Gazprom on preferential terms, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Monday.

"In St. Petersburg, I met with the general director of Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova, we discussed the issue of signing a long-term contract, this week we will start negotiations with Gazprom to draw up a work plan.

In addition, I said that the gas price is unrealistic, is unjustified for Moldova, I asked to extend the contract on the terms of 2019," Spinu said during a press conference.