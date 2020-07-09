Moldova, IMF to Hold Another Round of Talks on $550Mln Program in Late July - Dodon

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Moldova will hold another round of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about a $550 million financial program in late July, President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday.

In March, Moldova completed its three-year program with the IMF. The latter's mission led by Ruben Atoyan was supposed to come to the country in July, but the talks are now being held remotely due to the pandemic. The work of the IMF mission in the country is set to last from July 7-22.

"Had a video conference with the head of the monitoring mission of the International Monetary Fund in Moldova, Ruben Atoyan .

.. We specifically discussed the prospects of developing and signing a new $550 million program of cooperation between Moldova and the IMF for the next few years. Today we agreed to hold another round of talks once the July mission completes," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

According to the president, they discussed the country's key socio-economic problems, the completion of a reform of the financial and banking sector, the need to ensure the independence of the National Bank of Moldova, as well as budget and tax policy, the energy sector, fight against corruption and the rule of law.