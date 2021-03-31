Moldova Imposes State of Emergency Over COVID-19 From April 1 to May 30

Moldovan lawmakers decided to impose a state of emergency over COVID-19 for 60 days, starting from April 1, Parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Moldovan lawmakers decided to impose a state of emergency over COVID-19 for 60 days, starting from April 1, Parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii said on Wednesday.

The Moldovan government has earlier asked the parliament to introduce the state of emergency.

"The main topic of today's meeting is the introduction of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus for 60 days. The draft decision of the parliament was adopted by the votes of 52 lawmakers," Greceanii said at the emergency meeting at the parliament.