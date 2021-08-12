UrduPoint.com

Moldova Intends To Intensify Contacts With Russia To Strengthen Dialogue - President Sandu

Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu, after a meeting with Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak, said she intends to intensify bilateral contacts with Russia to strengthen dialogue between the countries.

Kozak arrived in Chisinau on a working visit on Wednesday.

He has met with Sandu, Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu and other officials.

"We have an extensive bilateral agenda with the Russian Federation and many topics of mutual interest to our states and citizens. We discussed them at today's meeting and are ready to continue their detailed consideration, including through the intensification of bilateral contacts," Sandu wrote on his Facebook page after the meeting with Kozak.

