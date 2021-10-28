UrduPoint.com

Moldova Interested In Long-Term Contract With Gazprom - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:13 PM

Moldova is interested in signing a long-term contract with Gazprom on gas supplies, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Moldova is interested in signing a long-term contract with Gazprom on gas supplies, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Thursday.

"Moldova is interested in a long-term contract at affordable prices, it is obvious that this energy crisis affects not only us," Gavrilita told a press conference after her meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

On his part, Borrell said that the European Union will not interfere in negotiations between Chisinau and Gazprom.

