Moldova Interested In Long-Term Contract With Gazprom - Prime Minister
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:13 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Moldova is interested in signing a long-term contract with Gazprom on gas supplies, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Thursday.
"Moldova is interested in a long-term contract at affordable prices, it is obvious that this energy crisis affects not only us," Gavrilita told a press conference after her meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
On his part, Borrell said that the European Union will not interfere in negotiations between Chisinau and Gazprom.