Moldova Loses Half of Markets for Grain Exports - Agriculture Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Moldova has lost almost half of the markets it used to ship its grain products to due to increasing prices on wheat and the Ukrainian conflict, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolea said.

"Moldovan farmers are facing high grain prices. Moreover, the situation in Ukraine has made the grain market unpredictable. In early 2022, our country was exporting grain to 24 countries, whereas now we are shipping it to just 14 countries," Bolea told the TVR Moldova broadcaster on Wednesday.

The rise in costs of cargo transportation by land transport and difficulties with shipping through Ukrainian ports have led a sharp decline in exports, the Moldovan minister stated, adding that the authorities were looking into ways to export products through the Romanian-Moldovan border.

Over the past few months, Moldova's Forta Fermierilor farmer association has been accusing the government of not providing help to local farmers, saying that its members are ready to hold mass protests to draw Chisinau's attention to their problems.

Last week, Moldovan farmers began protesting in the country's capital of Chisinau, demanding that the government provide compensations to them, introduce temporary restrictions on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed, payment of subsidy debts for the past year, and refund of a value-added tax for fuel. Farmers also demand that the Moldovan port of Giurgiulesti export only Moldovan products from July 1 to July 31.