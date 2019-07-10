Moldova May Get $46.5Mln From IMF in 2019 - Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu

Moldova may receive $46.5 million in aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this year in exchange for taking measures toward revitalizing the national economy, Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu said on Wednesday

An IMF mission headed by Ruben Atoyan arrived in Moldova in late June to assess the country's economic situation. The visit is set to end later on Wednesday.

"Under the agreement that was reached today, the Republic of Moldova will be able to get a tranche worth $46.5 million in 2019. We have discussed a number of issues, including the prolongation of the cooperation program with the IMF until March 2020 so that we could get macroeconomic aid from the European Union.

That will be impossible without a real agreement with the IMF," Sandu said at a press briefing with Atoyan.

The prime minister stressed that in order to get the aid, the government should make efforts toward balancing the economy. The Moldovan leadership also must ensure an investigation into the 2014 withdrawal of $1 billion from the nation's banking system.

Atoyan said that the decision must be approved by the IMF Executive board. The final decision on the issue may be made in September, according to the IMF official.

The IMF suspended its external financing program for Moldova in 2018, citing the government's failure to fight corruption and implement structural reforms.