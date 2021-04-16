Moldova May Hold Snap Election in July If Court Lifts COVID-19 Emergency - Ex-President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Moldova may hold its snap general election in July, provided the country's Constitutional Court cancels the COVID-19-induced state of emergency, former President Igor Dodon, who is also the leader of the country's Party of Socialists, said on Friday.

In late March, the incumbent Moldovan president, Maia Sandu, asked the Constitutional Court to validate her right to dissolve parliament and initiate early elections. On Thursday, the court ruled Sandu's position as constitutional, with three judges voting in favor and two against.

"Sandu wants to trigger a snap election as soon as possible because her popularity is falling.

If the Constitutional Court lifts the state of emergency, Sandu will have an opportunity to hold the election in July. The election campaign has to begin from May 10-15, and we are expecting another coronavirus wave by that time," Dodon said in a video address, broadcast on his Facebook account.

The politician added that the lifting of the state of emergency would mean annulment of various benefits that were introduced by the government to help people cope with the pandemic.

The Moldovan parliament approved the state of emergency from April 1 to May 30.