UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova May Hold Snap Election In July If Court Lifts COVID-19 Emergency - Ex-President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Moldova May Hold Snap Election in July If Court Lifts COVID-19 Emergency - Ex-President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Moldova may hold its snap general election in July, provided the country's Constitutional Court cancels the COVID-19-induced state of emergency, former President Igor Dodon, who is also the leader of the country's Party of Socialists, said on Friday.

In late March, the incumbent Moldovan president, Maia Sandu, asked the Constitutional Court to validate her right to dissolve parliament and initiate early elections. On Thursday, the court ruled Sandu's position as constitutional, with three judges voting in favor and two against.

"Sandu wants to trigger a snap election as soon as possible because her popularity is falling.

If the Constitutional Court lifts the state of emergency, Sandu will have an opportunity to hold the election in July. The election campaign has to begin from May 10-15, and we are expecting another coronavirus wave by that time," Dodon said in a video address, broadcast on his Facebook account.

The politician added that the lifting of the state of emergency would mean annulment of various benefits that were introduced by the government to help people cope with the pandemic.

The Moldovan parliament approved the state of emergency from April 1 to May 30.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Facebook Moldova March April May July From Government Court Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

19 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

57 minutes ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

2 hours ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.