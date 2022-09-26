UrduPoint.com

Moldova Mulls Revoking Citizenship Of Nationals Fighting On Russian Side In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 02:40 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Moldova's Supreme Security Council has issued a recommendation to revoke citizenship of nationals who will take part in hostilities in Ukraine on Russia's side, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Monday.

"There is a risk of mobilization of Moldovan citizens in the eastern regions of Moldova (unrecognized republic of Transnistria). We are considering the possibility of revoking the citizenship of nationals who hold only Moldovan citizenship and who will engage in the military conflict on the side of the aggressor," Sandu said.

However, reports on military recruitment of Transnistrians have not been confirmed, the president said, adding that Moldovan authorities warn of penalties for those who will be recruited and fight on Russia's side.

Sandu noted that holders of dual citizenship - Russian and Moldovan - are also under consideration to have their citizenship revoked.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia had a mobilization resource of 25 million people, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.

